Nelly Accuser Who Dropped Rape Allegations Seeks Bizarre Injunction

The woman who accused Nelly of rape and later dropped the charges is now seeking a bizarre injunction against the “Hot in Herre” singer.

According to TMZ, Monique Greene has filed new legal documents asking for an injunction to stop the singer from assaulting more women.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the documents, Greene claims that Nelly, 43, has a plot to sexually assault women that includes preying on “beautiful women of color” with “beautiful faces and curvy figures” at his concerts. She alleges the assaults are a group effort that begins with a member of Nelly’s entourage inviting the selected women backstage, claiming that the 43-year-old “is particularly attracted to women who are resistant.”

The documents go on to claim that once backstage, Nelly begins masturbating “with the expectation that presenting himself would entitle him to sexual gratification and that the women were drawn to and could not resist his penis.” If the woman resists, Nelly “sexually accosts and/or assaults her.”

Greene also claims in the documents that she is in contact with two other women who share similar stories with the rapper, including one incident where Nelly put his hand up one of the women’s dresses and another incident where he allegedly forced a woman to perform oral sex on him.

Green first came forward with allegations against the singer in October, claiming that Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., raped her on his tour bus on Oct. 7 following a performance near Seattle, Washington. The allegations led to the 43-year-old’s arrest, but the case was later dropped when the alleged victim stated that public pressure was too intense for her to keep pursuing charges.

The filing of the injunction comes just weeks after Greene sued the rapper with charges of sexual assault and defamation, claiming that she hadn’t gone through with the first charges because she couldn’t “stand up against a celebrity and that the criminal system would fail her.”

Nelly has maintained his innocence.