Nelly Addresses His Arrest on Social Media

Following his arrest Saturday morning for allegations of rape, hip-hop artist Nelly is speaking out and addressing the incident on social media.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday evening, Nelly expressed his upset to fans over the “false” accusations.

“Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation,” Nelly wrote. “I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at , it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation.”

In another tweet he adds how he would like to “apologize” to his loved ones “for the embarrassment” and putting himself in a situation where “I could be victimized by this false and defaming allegation.”

“I also want to thank my fans for their unwavering support,” he wrote. “They know me. I assure you I will be vindicated. And I assure you, I will pursue every legal option to address this defaming claim. Thank you.”

Nelly concluded his message by writing, “In other words y’all know damm well I ain’t do no dumm S^*t like this..!! Love ..!!!!”

According to TMZ, authorities arrested Nelly early Saturday after a woman said he raped her in a town outside Seattle, while he was touring with country band Florida Georgia Line.

Nelly’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum told The Hollywood Reporter that the claims of rape are “completely fabricated allegation.”

“Our initial investigation clearly establishes this allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once this scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to address and pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation,” Rosenblum wrote in an email.

