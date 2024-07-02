Neil Young Suddenly Cancels All Tour Dates Due to Illness

Neil Young has had to suddenly cancel all his upcoming tour dates, due to illness. In a message on Young's website, it was revealed that all remaining dates on Neal Young and Crazy Horse's Love Earth Tour have been canceled.

"The Love Earth Tour has been a great experience for us so far," the message began. "GREAT AUDIENCES AND MUSIC. WE HAVE HAD A BLAST!" The message then explained, " When a couple of us got sick after Detroit's Pine Knob, we had to stop. We are still not fully recovered, so sadly our great tour will have a big unplanned break. We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to Fock again!"

"We know many of you made travel plans and we apologize for the inconvenience," the message continued. Thanks for your understanding and patience. Health is # 1. We want to stay and do more shows and more albums for you.... and for for us." The message finally concluded, "With love and thanks to all of you from Crazy Horse..... Neil, Micah, Ralph and Billy Love Earth."

Young is not alone in missing performances due to health issues, as country music legend Willie Nelson also recently announced he'd be sitting out some shows. The news was shared in a post on Nelson's official Instagram page, notifying fans that he will be sitting out the Outlaw Music Festival tour for a few shows.

"We regret to inform you that Willie Nelson is not feeling well and, per doctor's orders, has been advised to rest for the next four days," reads the statement. "He is expected to make a quick recovery and join the Outlaw Music Festival tour next week."