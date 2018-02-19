NBA All-Star Weekend Concert Derailed by Man With Gun

Rich the Kid’s NBA All-Star Weekend concert at a the Lure nightclub in Hollywood was interrupted Sunday night by a man who took out a gun in the parking lot.

According to TMZ, police rushed to the nightclub in response to a 911 call. The site shared video of police arriving with guns drawn, yelling at civilians to stay away from the scene.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Police searched for the suspect, who was not found. That same parking lot is also used for the ArcLight Hollywood cinema, which was playing Black Panther, along with other movies. Screenings were not interrupted, TMZ reported.

As XXLMag notes, this was not the only incident at a hip hop-related event Saturday night. According to TMZ, shots were fired at Nipsey Hussle’s album release party at the World on Wheels roller skating rink in Venice, California. One person was shot in the thigh, and the suspect got away. The victim refused to cooperate with police.

Sources close to Nipsey Hussle said the rapper was not at the event, since he was performing at the Shrine Auditorium. He was planning to go to the album release party later, but decided not to.

TMZ also reported that Twista got into a fist-fight with a man at the Michael Jordan party in Bel-Air in the early morning hours Saturday. TMZ posted video of the fight, which apparently started after the man began heckling people on a shuttle bus. He was also harassing women and being irritating when Twista began throwing punches.

Rich the Kid signed a deal with Interscope records and plans to release his debut album in 2018. He hopes it will be the best album of the year.

“This will be the greatest album of 2018. Best hip-hop album — you heard it here! There’s no other rapper that will drop a better album than me. No one,” Rich the Kid told XXLMag earlier this year.

Rich also worked with Kendrick Lamar on the track “New Freezer.”

“[Lamar] was excited about it when he heard the record. He was like, ‘Everybody is gonna listen to this everywhere,’ and he was right! A lot of people really didn’t expect for me to have a record with Kendrick, but I proved them wrong,” Rich told XXLMag. “It’s not easy to get Kendrick on a record, so it was a huge deal for me to have him featured on the song.”

Photo credit: Instagram/ Rich the Kid