My Chemical Romance Plan Reunion Show After Nearly 10 Years

In news that will thrill emo kids of all ages, iconic rock band My Chemical Romance have announced a reunion show that will take place nearly 10 years after they called it quits. The band took to Twitter today to announce that they will play a show at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles California on Friday, December 20. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, November 1. According to Pitchfork, the band has not performed together since 2012. The following year, Gerard Way issued a lengthy statement on the status of the band, writing, “My Chemical Romance is done. But it can never die. It is alive in me, in the guys, and it is alive inside all of you. I always knew that, and I think you did too. Because it is not a band- it is an idea.”

Elsewhere in his statement, Way commented, “Now- There are many reasons My Chemical Romance ended. The triggerman is unimportant, as was always the messengers- but the message, again as always, is the important thing. But to reiterate, this is my account, my reasons and my feelings.”

He went on to tell fans, “I can assure you there was no divorce, argument, failure, accident, villain, or knife in the back that caused this, again this was no one’s fault, and it had been quietly in the works, whether we knew it or not, long before any sensationalism, scandal, or rumor. There wasn’t even a blaze of glory in a hail of bullets…”

Way also addressed the bands decision to end when they did, which seemed to be at the height of their career, saying, “It is important to understand that for us, the opinion on whether or not it is in fact time does not transmit from the audience. Again, this is to protect the idea for the benefit of the audience.”

“Many a band have waited for external confirmation that it is time to hang it up, via ticket sales, chart positioning, boos and bottles of urine- input that holds no sway for us, and often too late when it comes anyway,” he added. “You should know it in your being, if you listen to the truth inside you. And voice inside became louder than the music.”

At this time, there is no indication regarding whether or not this is one-off opportunity for fans to see the band again, or if they plan to tour more and record new music.

