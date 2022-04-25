Music Festival Cancels Final Day as Severe Storms Near

✖

Dance music fans were left hanging on Sunday, April 24 when the final day of the Ubbi Dubbi Festival in Fort Worth, Texas was canceled. The acclaimed electronic dance music (EDM) festival managed to squeeze in one day of non-stop partying for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but its second day was cut short due to severe weather. That included extreme winds, lightning and even hail in the area.

Ubbi Dubbi Festival organizers planned a triumphant return this weekend, but they only got through about half of it. The festival was held at the venue Panther Island in Fort Worth, and was hosted by Disco Donnie Presents. The promoter announced the cancellation late on Sunday afternoon, though many ticket-holders had already seen it coming. The announcement included all the information attendees needed on refunds as well.

Due to forecasted severe weather, hail, unsafe wind speeds, and lightning in the festival area, Ubbi Dubbi is devastated to announce that the second day of Ubbi Dubbi 2022 (Sunday, April 24, 2022) is canceled. Read full statement here: https://t.co/st877ihonZ pic.twitter.com/kDZ5WTFQdb — Ubbi Dubbi Festival (@UbbidubbiFest) April 24, 2022

"Due to forecasted severe weather, hail, unsafe wind speeds, and lightning in the festival area, Ubbi Dubbi is devastated to announce that the second day of Ubbi Dubbi 2022 (Sunday, April 24, 2022) is canceled," the site read. "The Ubbi Dubbi team works year round to produce a festival experience our fans deserve. As part of this process, we work closely with the local authorities and weather services to determine the best and safest course of action for events."

"We don't take your support for granted and we held out hope Sunday's event could take place, but the weather didn't cooperate. While we realize the Day 2 cancellation is difficult for all of us, we have worked to provide other opportunities for our community, which are listed below," it continued. "We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to seeing you again next year."

Ubbi Dubbi day 1 included performances by EDM artist like Excision, Alison Wonderland and Black Tiger Sex Machine. Day 2 would have brought out Tiesto, Gorgon City, Sonny Fodera, Regard, Nurko, Vindata and Cookie Doe. While the main portion of the festival was canceled, some indoor events and afterparties were still able to carry on.

Music festivals have struggled to come back from the COVID-19 pandemic and inconveniences like like this have been met with extreme disappointment. Hopefully Ubbi Dubbi 2023 will have more luck with the forecast.