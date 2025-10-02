Multi-Time Grammy Winner Dies of ‘Sudden Complications’ During Hospital Visit: Nicky Ryan Was 79

Nicky Ryan, the music producer whose decades-long collaboration with Enya resulted in multiple Grammy Awards for the duo, has died. He was 79.

Ryan died on Sept. 10 “peacefully” at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital in his native Ireland, according to his obituary, with Hot Press reporting that he had gone into the hospital for tests, but experienced sudden complications.

Born and raised in Dublin, Ryan worked with several artists in the 1970s and 1980s, including Gary Moore, Planxty and Christy Moore, also serving as the manager and producer of the folk band Clannad.

It was after meeting Enya, however, that the two embarked on a collaboration that would span four decades and earn Ryan two Grammy wins and another nomination.

Ryan was the producer behind Enya’s breakthrough album Watermark, and has been credited with crafting the ethereal and haunting sounds of Enya alongside his longtime partner and song lyricist, Roma Ryan. Together, Enya and Ryan produced eight best-selling albums.

Irish President Michael D Higgins described Ryan’s contribution to Enya’s music as “immense – underpinning her work with a distinctive sound which has made so much of Enya’s work unique,” as per the Irish Times.

“May I express my deepest condolences to Roma, to their daughters Persia and Ebony, to Enya and to all those with whom Nicky collaborated, and to his many friends and colleagues,” Higgins went on.

Ryan lay in repose for two hours on Sept. 14 at Quinn’s of Glasthule funeral home before being taken to the National Maritime Museum in Dún Laoghaire. The following day, a funeral for Ryan and his loved ones was held, followed by a private burial attended by immediate family only.

Ryan is survived by his wife and longtime collaborator, Roma, and their two daughters, Persia and Ebony.