MTV VMAs Reveal Unexpected Host for 2021 Awards Show

✖

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards has found its host! On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Planet Her singer Doja Cat will serve as host for this year's annual ceremony, which is set to be broadcast live from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12. The awards show will mark Doja Cat's hosting debut and will follow her performance of a medley of "Say So" and "Like That" during the 2020 broadcast.

The choice of Doja Cat as host marks a departure from the awards show's typical hosting format. The annual awards ceremony either goes on without a host at all or selects comedians for the role. The 2021 broadcast, however, will be the third year in a row that the VMAs will have a host, with comedian Sebastian Maniscalco having hosted the 2019 show and Keke Palmer having hosted 2020’s broadcast. Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus have also hosted.

I’m hosting the 2021 #VMAs this year Wowowowowowow 🤯 Tune in on 9/12 at 8pm on @MTV pic.twitter.com/R44V9VRUWo — yeeeeeees (@DojaCat) August 25, 2021

When Doja Cat takes the stage for the awards show, she will also be making history, as the 25-year old performer is the first host in VMA history to be nominated for video of the year that same year, Billboard reports. Doja Cat is nominated in the category for "Kiss Me More," her collaboration with SZA. The track will go up against Lil Nas X's video for "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP," DJ Khaled and Drake's video for "POPSTAR" featuring Justin Bieber, "Bad Habits" by Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd's "Save Your Tears." In total, the performer is nominated in five categories, including artist of the year, best collaboration, best art direction and best visual effects for “Best Friend.”

Along with hosting, Doja Cat is also set to perform. Other confirmed performers include Foo Fighters, Shawn Mendes, Twenty One Pilots, Chloe, Lil Nas X, Lorde, Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, and Camila Cabello. The 2021 ceremony will also bring back a live audience after the 2020 show went without an in-person audience amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a June press release, MTV said, "the 2021 show will feature epic performances from the biggest names in music and bring fans together from across the globe to celebrate the return of live entertainment," according to Us Weekly.

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards air live from New York City on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. EST on MTV. Ahead of the ceremony, MTV will hold a week of activities honoring the 20th anniversary of 9/11 in collaboration with the nonprofit organization 9/11 Day.