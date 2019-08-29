MTV VMAs 2019 Take Deep Dip in Ratings, Reaches All-Time Low

Despite all of the headlines that came about from the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, the ratings weren’t exactly what the network had hoped to see. A total of 1.93 million viewers tuned in to see the show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this is the third consecutive year that the program has seen its ratings decline.

In 2018, the show brought in 2.25 million viewers. Before that, 5.68 million watched the VMAs in 2017, marking the beginning of their slide. In 2016, the show had grown its viewership up to 6.5 million.

Many on Twitter voiced their reasoning behind why they feel the event has continued to dip in the number of eyes watching it. Some suggest the time of the show, others feel the lack of big-name performances and some believe the messages being sent in the speeches have all turned away viewers.

“The Politically charged 2019 VMA despite the star-power, had the lowest ratings ever, when will they learn people do not follow political advice from these uninformed airheads, awards shows use to be entertaining, according to their ratings people are NOT entertained any longer,” one user on Twitter commented.

The real reason vma ratings are down is because it was on a Monday. Viacoms too cheap to have it on a weekend. — Corey (@C0rey02) August 28, 2019

VMA Ratings hit an all time low because we can’t afford cable lol — Alexa Rae (@alexa_says) August 28, 2019

This trend has continued elsewhere when it comes to award shows. The 54th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards brought in its lowest viewership since 2017 with 9.9 million. Meanwhile, the Grammy Awards actually saw their overall number slightly increase to 19.9 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter; however, arguably the most important demographic (18-49) drew an all-time low 5.6 rating.

The low ratings at this week’s VMAs definitely was less likely due a lack of star power. The show opened with Taylor Swift, who had just seen her seventh studio album, Lover, become the top album of 2019 in a matter of two days. Names like Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Missy Elliot and Miley Cyrus, among others, also performed.

There was also a lot of notable moments that stood out, including Missy Elliot bringing out Alyson Stoner onstage, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus taking home Song of the Year for the viral hit, “Old Town Road” and Miley Cyrus’ emotional performance, her first time on stage since the split with Liam Hemsworth.