'Mr. Big Stuff' Singer Jean Knight Dead at 80

Jean Knight, the artist behind the '70s hit "Mr. Big Stuff," has died. Knight died of natural causes at the age of 80 on Wednesday, Nov. 22, her publicist announced in a statement from her family dated this past Wednesday that was confirmed by TMZ. Knight's friend Bernie Cyrus, executive director of the Louisiana Music Commission, also confirmed the news to Rolling Stone.

"Jean Knight's legacy is not just a musical one; it is a testament to the enduring love between an artist, her hometown, and the fans who adored her," the statement from her family read. "As we bid farewell to this iconic soulstress, New Orleans and her global fan base join together in gratitude for the indelible mark she left on the world."

Jean Knight, singer best known for the classic 1971 hit “Mr. Big Stuff,” has died. She was 80. pic.twitter.com/2PWfT55IkJ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 27, 2023

Born Jean Caliste in New Orleans in 1943, Knight cut her first demo recording, a cover of Jackie Wilson's "Stop Doggin' Me Around," in 1965, per The Guardian. She went on to record a series of singles, quickly making a name for herself in local markets around New Orleans, though she gain nationwide recognition until 1970 when she was discovered by songwriter Ralph Williams. In May 1970, using Williams' connections, she recorded Mr. Big Stuff at Malaco Studios in Jackson, Mississippi. The song hit No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart upon its release, and spent another five weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Soul Singles chart. It also went double platinum and was nominated for best female R&B vocal performance at the 1972 Grammy awards.

The success of Mr. Big Stuff extended past the charts and award ceremonies. The song was used in TV, film, and other musical tracks via sampling, including black-ish, Everwood, Family Guy, The Deuce, Semi-Pro, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. It was also sampled by numerous artists throughout the decades, including Queen Latifah, John Legend, the Beastie Boys, TLC, Eazy-E, Heavy D & The Boyz, Everclear, and Girl Talk, among others.

Knight's other hits include "Carry On, Do Me," "My Toot Toot," "Helping Man," and "Jesse Joe (You Got to Go)." In their statement, Knight's family also noted her stints at JetStream Records, Stax Records, and eventually her own record label named Comstar. In 2007, Knight was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall Of Fame.

Cyrus told Rolling Stone of Knight, "she was the first person we appointed on the board when we took it over and we had a long relationship with her and she was just fabulous. She was always willing to get involved with good causes and help out." He added, "'Mr. Big Stuff' – it was just so universal. People remember it. And look, so many people covered it. But nobody did it like Jean." In their own statement, Knight's family requested "privacy during this difficult time and expresses heartfelt gratitude for the love and support from fans."