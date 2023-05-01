Mötley Crüe Slammed by '80s Heavy Metal Star Over Mick Mars Treatment

Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars has been in a feud with the rest of his bandmates, and now another '80s heavy metal star has slammed the band over their treatment of Mars. In a conversation on the Waste Some Time With Jason Green podcast, Ratt founding vocalist Stephen Pearcy commented on the situation, wherein Mars is taking the rest of the members of Mötley Crüe to court. Previously, per Blabbermouth, legendary rock drummer Carmine Appice shared some perspective on the situation, based on his interactions with Mars.

Following up on Appice's comments, Pearcy said, "Well, when I first got wind of that... Carmine's a great friend of mine, Carmine Appice. And when I saw that, I was just shocked that... He was so close to those guys too; Carmine was very close to everybody, and closer with Mick Mars. So unbeknownst to me too... I mean, look, I knew they did some of that tape stuff back a bit, but I didn't know it was so overblown, which is crazy. I just didn't like the disrespect. And you know what? I could give a s—, man."

Pearcy later offered, "I thought it was disrespect to brother Mick, as a gladiator. And to Carmine. I mean, holy s—. That kind of bummed me out." He eventually added, "You know what? Life's short, man, and a lot of us are dropping like flies. And you've gotta remember – this is 40 years later. The ones that are still standing should give respect to one another."

The heavy metal singer finally said, "So I was a little dismayed at the comment. But that's their trip; it's not mine. I could give a s—... I understand what Mick's going through... It's just a drag that it had to go there. And then it snowballed into something even bigger.

It was previously reported that Mars is suing his former bandmates, claiming he was "unilaterally" kicked out of the band — by Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil, and Tommy Lee — even though a previous statement from Mötley Crüe implied that the 71-year-old amicably retired from touring. Now, he's looked to get paid the 25 percent cut of profits he believes he is owed, claiming that Mötley Crüe's legal team previously advised him that moving forward he would only be receiving five percent, after suffering "gaslighting" comments from the remaining members about his current level of guitar skill. The band has denied Mars allegations of agism.