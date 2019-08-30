Missy Elliot Reveals Wild ‘Iconology’ Hairdo Wasn’t Photoshopped in Behind-the-Scenes Video After VMAs

Never underestimate Missy Elliott! A week after dropping her new Iconology album, the rapper revealed the wild hairstyle spelling out her name on the album cover wasn’t Photoshopped as fans had initially assumed. Sharing a behind-the-scenes moment from the cover shoot, Missy revealed the intricate ‘do was actually an incredibly intricate (and heavy!) hair piece, causing fans to bow down all over again.

“Big up my photographer [Derek Blanks] who always come through for me & his work dope he gets me!!!” she wrote, joking that because in the final photo you can’t see her grills, “I made that face for nothing [laughing out loud].”

Missy also gave major props to her glam squad, including Kellon Deryck, “who had me wearing & holding this heavy hair piece on my head for a hour it look fye tho (sic).”

Her followers were absolutely shocked to see what the icon would go through to keep her album cover looking amazing instead of relying on photo editing to get the look.

“Missy is out here risking her edges for the culture! We don’t deserve her!!!!!!” one fan wrote, with another chiming in, “What! That hair wasn’t photoshopped!!!!!! Wow! The TALENT!!”

As if people didn’t know before, Missy is a living legend, being honored at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards Monday with the Vanguard Video Award following a medley of some of her greatest hits.

“She changed the music video art form completely with her style, humor and unforgettable creativity,” Cardi B said ahead of the award. “From the minute she stared into that fish eye lens in her video for ‘The Rain,’ the world knew she was a force to be reckoned with.”

In her emotional acceptance speech, Elliott made sure to thank her dancers, saying, “I want to dedicate the award to the dance community all around the world. Because when y’all get on a stage with these artists, y’all are not just props. Y’all are the icing on the cake, y’all are the beat to the heart.”

