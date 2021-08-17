Mindless Self Indulgence Singer Jimmy Urine Accused of Sexually Assaulting Minor

✖

Mindless Self Indulgence singer Jimmy Urine has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor, per new court documents. NME reports that the accuser claims the singer — whose real name James Euringer — began a sexual relationship with her in 1997, lasting until 1999. She states that she was 15 years old, and Euringer was 27, when the relationship started. The accuser, who has opted to keep her identity anonymous, filed a lawsuit in New York Supreme Court earlier this month.

In the lawsuit, Euringer's accuser alleges that he "groomed and manipulated [her] into believing that his sexually assaultive behavior was not criminal and that by engaging in sexual activity with him Plaintiff was actually helping to protect younger girls from sexual assaults." The lawsuit also claims that Euringer treated the woman "as though she was his girlfriend and the two were in a consensual relationship." However, it adds that he also allegedly attempted to keep the relationship hidden by expecting the accuser to refrain from any public displays of affection whenever they were together.

Euringer is also alleged to have taken nude photos of the accuser. The lawsuit claims that he requested for her to "act like a small child, and suck her thumb, drool, and pee in her pants" during sexual encounters. Additionally, Euringer is alleged to have been completely aware that the woman was a minor when they began their relationship. He is alleged to have bought her a fake ID so that she would be able to attend his band's concerts and purchase alcohol.

The lawsuit also cites song lyrics and artwork from Mindless Self Indulgence which find the band branding themselves with controversial content. Two examples used are the cover artwork for their 1999 debut album Tight, and the lyrics to an MSI song titled "Panty Shot." The lawsuit also points to an alleged ad wherein the band was looking for a new drummer by asking for applicants who would not "mind drumming for a band of pedophiles."

In addition to Euringer, other defendants in the case include record labels Warner Music Group and Elektra, as well as the band’s former manager and producer James Galus. Elektra and Galus are being accused of "negligence and aiding and abetting sexual battery." The lawsuit claims that they were aware of, and even helped facilitate, Euringer’s alleged behavior. At this time, it does not appear that Euringer, nor any of the other defendants, have issued a comment on the lawsuit.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.