Miley Cyrus Working on New Music, Source Says

Miley Cyrus is already working on new music, less than a year after Younger Now was released.

“A new album is in the works For Miley,” an insider told Us Weekly. “She has been in New York since middle of this week and is officially working on new music.”

The source said the 25-year-old Cyrus “has been recording at the same [Electric Lady Studio] that Gaga uses,” referring to the famous recording studio Jimi Hendrix built in Greenwich Village in 1970. Some of Cyrus’ recording sessions have lasted past 4 a.m., the source explained.

Producer Mark Ronson, who has worked with Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and many others, also hinted at new music from Cyrus. He shared a new photo with her on Instagram on June 26.

“I don’t even know if this pic is real or fake because I was so busy giving stRong JEW STEEL to the camera, I was unaware of who was to my left or right,” Ronson wrote, referring to his serious look in the photo. “All I know is, the girl in this snap helped me write one of my favorite songs. Coming soon x.”

Cyrus herself has not posted anything on Instagram since June 5, when she marked Pride Month.

There has been speculation among fans that Cyrus will work with Lady Gaga on the new album, after a Gaga fan account posted, “A fan who met Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus, confirmed that Miley Cyrus said: ‘I can neither confirm it nor deny it’ about her collaboration with Lady Gaga.” However, this has been mocked and turned into a meme.

The new album would be Cyrus’ follow-up to Younger Now, which came out in September 2017. On that album, Cyrus attempted to further distance herself from the rambunctious image she created for Bangerz in 2013 by working with Dolly Parton and trying to write more personal songs. Although it included the hit “Malibu,” the album earned a mixed critical response and was not a hot seller. It debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 album chart, but quickly fell to No. 36 the following week.

Cyrus also declined to tour to promote the record and never released a third single from Younger Now. She has not toured since 2015.

“Literally the only reason I’m not touring is because of those f– pigs,” Cyrus jokingly told Howard Stern in October, referring to her pet pigs. “That’s how much I love those pigs.”