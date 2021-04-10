Miley Cyrus Thrills Fans With NSFW Bathtub Selfie

✖

Miley Cyrus is throwing it back in her latest sexy selfie. On her Instagram grid, the "Plastic Hearts" singer shared the news that she had reached a billion streams on Spotify, one of only three female performers (alongside Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga) to do so. "Love and appreciation to everyone who has been listening to [Plastic Hearts] & supporting my life’s purpose from the beginning!" Cyrus wrote. "Music is an essential part of my existence. I can’t thank you enough for making my dreams a reality."

However, on her Instagram story, Cyrus shared a more NSFW selfie. Cyrus posted a short video of herself soaped up in her bathtub, with her arms over her breasts and showing off her new golden grill in her smile. The grill feels like a throwback to Cyrus' Bangerz era, a vibe that fans of the singer haven't seen for a long time. "There's so much I don't remember about being a child entertainer because it was so much to keep in my brain. It's like anything when you are in it. I didn't realize how much pressure I was under and how that shaped me until, like, this year," she told Harper's Bazaar in July 2017, her Bangerz phase.

"People were so shocked by some of the things that I did," she continued. "It should be more shocking that when I was 11 or 12, I was put in full hair and makeup, a wig, and told what to wear by a group of mostly older men...It's no wonder that a lot of people lose their way and lose who they really are because they always have people telling them who to be."

Cyrus has reinvented herself several times over the course of her career, with a country vibe on Younger Now and a full-on rocker for Plastic Hearts, and she's never forgotten her start. She recently celebrated the 15th anniversary of the beginning of Hannah Montana, which Cyrus commemorated with a party and a heartfelt letter to her alter ego. "Not a day goes by I forget where I came from," she wrote. "A building in Burbank, California with a room full of people with the power to fulfill my destiny. And that they did. They gave me you. The greatest gift a girl could ask for. I love you, Hannah Montana."