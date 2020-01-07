Miley Cyrus Reveals New Mullet Haircut as She Hypes up New Music in 2020

Big things are in store Miley Cyrus this year. The pop singer/actress posted a quartet of photos to Twitter that showed her sporting a new haircut. While her new hair would’ve been enough to send fans into a frenzy, she also teased that “new music” was in store in 2020 as well.

New hair. New year. NEW MUSIC. 💀 pic.twitter.com/Fpi7cauqie — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 6, 2020

While some fans weighed in with remarks about her new, mullet-like hairdo, it was the promise of new music in the months to come that really drove the bulk of the responses.

“We are ready for it,” replied a Cyrus fan account, while another user simply added, “we’re ready, queen.”

One more even suggested that she cover more Stevie Nicks songs, a reference to her rendition of the tune Nicks wrote sang during her tenure with Fleetwood Mac, “Landslide.”

It was quite the year for Cyrus, who ended her marriage to Liam Hemsworth back in August. The two had dated for close to a decade, but split up after less than a year of marriage. Since then, she started dating fellow musician Cody Simpson, which inspired Cyrus to offer her fans some choice relationship advice.

“Start dating your best friend ASAP,” Cyrus wrote in an Instagram story, alongside a picture of her and Simpson.

Cyrus and Simpson first started dating in October in the wake of her split from Hemsworth. The former couple called it quits after photos leaked of Cyrus and Brody Jenner‘s now ex, Kaitlynn Carter were spotted getting intimate with one another while in Italy. She and Simpson sparked up a romance on what would have been their one year anniversary.

While some have raised their eyebrows at Cyrus’ approach to dating, she again used her Twitter account to speak out back in October.

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru [sic] from the beginning,” read the lengthy Tweet. “I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up…. but I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality.”

The singer also added that “people only ‘know’ what they see on the internet.”