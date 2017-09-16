Miley Cyrus Performs ‘See You Again’ With a Country Spin on Its 10th Anniversary

Miley Cryus treated her fans to a new rendition of her 2007 hit song “See You Again.”

In honor of the 10th anniversary of the track, which was released on Sept. 15, 2007, Cyrus returned to the BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge for an outdoor concert filled with some of her fan-favorite tunes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She performed on the front porch of her own Rainbowland Studio in Malibu, California, wearing an oversized Elvis Presley shirt and turquoise cowboy boots.

Cyrus put a country spin on “See You Again,” as well as a few other songs with the help of a banjo, violin and steel guitar.

She also performed “Party in the USA,” “Malibu,” and “Younger Now.”

Cyrus is less than two weeks away from releasing her new album Younger Now, which will be available on Sept. 29.

Additionally, Cyrus is set to make her return as a coach on The Voice when it returns for its 13th season on Monday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

Watch her “See You Again” performance below.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!