Miley Cyrus' Final Four Concert: How to Watch

The 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament continues on Saturday with the Final Four. Baylor will face off with Houston while Gonzaga will take on UCLA for a spot in the national championship game, and they will bookend a special concert. Miley Cyrus will perform a show honoring frontline heroes between the two matchups.

The concert, which takes place at 7:30 p.m. ET, will air on CBS after the first Final Four game. NCAA March Madness Live, Paramount+, and fuboTV will all also provide streaming access. Both Paramount+ and fuboTV have one-week trials for new customers. Additionally, the Final Four app will feature unique camera angles of the special Tribute to Frontline Heroes concert.

Miley goes live THIS SATURDAY! 🎤 Want the best seat in the house? Visit the https://t.co/R6gnzdUtwt and get access to every view with exclusive multi-camera angles all thanks to the power of AT&T 5G. pic.twitter.com/XzbiX3VaLE — NCAA Final Four (@FinalFour) April 2, 2021

According to a press release, Cyrus will perform several of her biggest hits. The set includes tracks from her latest album, "Plastic Hearts," which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart and became her sixth No. 1 album. This special performance will celebrate frontline workers and their continued service amid COVID-19. There will be several workers on hand for the performance, including Indiana University Health system staff.

Prior to her concert on Saturday, Cyrus arrived in Indianapolis in style. She arrived at the venue in a black short bus and turned heads with her outfit. She wore scarlet leopard-print bellbottoms, which she paired with black platform shoes and a graphic T-shirt. Cyrus added a calf-length red and blue jacket while continuing to rock the blonde mullet that has recently sparked comments.

The winners of the two Final Four matchups will move on and compete for the national championship. The season's final game will take place on Monday at 9 p.m. ET. The winner of the game will have the opportunity to cut down the basketball nets, joining a long line of champions in doing so. Disclaimer:PopCulture.com is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

