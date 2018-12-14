Miley Cyrus Can’t Remember Name of Her Own Hit Song During Jimmy Fallon Game

Miley Cyrus may boast several record-breaking songs, but even she has difficulty remembering their names from time to time.

The singer appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday, where the “Wrecking Ball” singer and the TV host battled it out in a game of “Name That Song,” and while the competition was fierce, one tune momentarily left Cyrus baffled.

After correctly guessing the first song, The Root’s instrumental cover of Joan Jett’s “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll,” Fallon scored a second point when he was first to correctly buzz in The Root’s cover of Bob Marley’s “Could You Be Loved.” Cyrus, however, caught up in points when she correctly named Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe” and Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5,” leaving the tie-breaker down to the fifth song.

As the tune to Cyrus’ 2009 hit single, “Party in the U.S.A.,” began playing, Cyrus was not quick to hit the buzzer, the singer taking several seconds to figure out the name. Although she beat Fallon to the buzzer and won the game, the TV host was quick to tease her about the mishap.

“It took you that long to get that one?” Fallon asked. “I wish I had a no. 1 song they could play.”

“That I don’t even recognize?” Cyrus responded.

The singer’s appearance on the talk show came just a day after it was revealed that she suffered a major loss in the Woolsey Fire. The fire, which ravaged Southern California in November, not only destroyed her home, but also her entire songbook of original music, including the original lyrics for her hit song “Malibu.” The singer announced the news while appearing on the Howard Stern Show to promote her new album.

The loss of her original lyrics marked the second major music-related loss for Cyrus. Earlier this month, it was revealed that her San Fernando Valley storage unit had been targeted by thieves sometime in October. The culprits, who are still at large, managed to make away with more than $10,000 worth of guitars, something that initially went unnoticed by Cyrus, who assumed that a member of her family had borrowed the instruments.

Despite the setbacks, Cyrus is focused on her new music. She recently released a cover of the John Lennon classic “(Happy Xmas) War Is Over,” which she recorded with Mark Ronson and Sean Ono Lennon. Along with releasing a new album in the coming months, she is also set to feature as a musical guest or the upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live over the weekend.