Mick Jagger Spotted for First Time Following Health Scare, Rolling Stones Tour Postponement

Mick Jagger made an encouraging first appearance after the Rolling Stones announced they would have to postpone their 2019 North American tour because of Jagger’s undisclosed illness.

On Sunday, Jagger was seen at his Miami Beach oceanfront home with a big smile on his face, reports TMZ.

However, on Saturday, he worried Stones fans by announcing his doctors told him he should not perform this year because the lead singer needs “medical treatment.”

“Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment,” the group’s management said in a statement. “The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.”

The group’s management also told fans to hold on to their tickets for the upcoming shows because they will still be valid for the rescheduled dates.

Jagger also issued an apology to fans on his personal social media accounts.

“I’m so sorry to all our fans in America [and] Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this,” the 75-year-old wrote. “I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone.”

A few hours later, Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards sent get-well-soon wishes to his longtime collaborator on Twitter.

“A big disappointment for everyone but things need to be taken care of and we will see you soon. Mick, we are always there for you,”

Bassist Ron Wood also thanked Stones fans for their support.

“We’ll miss you over the next few weeks, but we’re looking forward to seeing you all again very soon. Here’s to Mick… thanks for your supportive messages it means so much to us,” he wrote.

The North American leg of their No Filter tour was supposed to start at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on April 20 and finish at Canada Rocks at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds near Barrie, Ontario on June 29. Other stops on the tour included Houston, New Orleans, Denver, Philadelphia, Chicago, Foxborough, Massachusetts and East Rutherford, New Jersey. The rescheduled dates have not been announced yet.

The tour’s first leg kicked off in Hamburg, Germany in September 2017 and finished in Warsaw, Poland on July 8. They previously toured the U.S. and Canada in 2015.

Their most recent studio release was 2016’s Blue & Lonesome, a collection of blues covers. The album won the Grammy for Best Traditional Blues Album. A new hits compilation titled HONK is scheduled for April 19.

