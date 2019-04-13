Mick Jagger Posts Photo Update After Major Heart Surgery

Mick Jagger is back in action after his recent heart valve surgery.

The Rolling Stones frontman took a stroll outdoors mid-recovery, seeming happy and healthy. He captured a photo of the occasion and posted it on his Twitter account Thursday afternoon.

Jagger can be seen wearing a navy button-down shirt, jeans and a grey cap. He gives the camera a slight smirk as he stands next to blooming flowers.

A walk in the park ! pic.twitter.com/d13GySbHCC — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) April 11, 2019

He captioned the photo, “A walk in the park!”

The rock icon’s fans have been worried about his health ever since the band postponed a string of high-profile tour dates to a unnamed medical issue concerning Jagger. We know now that he needed to undergo heart valve surgery, meaning a demanding concert tour was out of the question.

“Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment,” a statement from the band read. “The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible. Unfortunately today the Rolling Stones have had to announce the postponement of their upcoming U.S. / Canada tour dates — we apologize for any inconveniences this causes those who have tickets to shows but wish to reassure fans to hold onto these existing tickets, as they will be valid for the rescheduled dates, which will be announced shortly.”

Jagger released a message of his own, writing, “I’m so sorry to all our fans in America [and] Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this,” Jagger wrote. “I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone.”

After the surgery’s success, Jagger spoke out to assure fans that he was “on the mend.”

“Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I’m feeling much better now and on the mend — and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job,” Jagger wrote in his message.

