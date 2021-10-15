Mick Jagger Has Words for Paul McCartney After He Calls Rolling Stones a ‘Blues Cover Band’

Mick Jagger had a special message for Paul McCartney. The Rolling Stones frontman called out the Beatles legend while on stage during the band’s performance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday night. Jagger was looking to get back at McCartney for dismissively calling the Rolling Stones a “blues cover band” in his latest interview with The New Yorker.

“Paul McCartney is here. He’s gonna join us in the blues cover band,” Jagger said, breaking up the show. Jagger also shouted out other celebrities in attendance including Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Megan Fox.

McCartney’s full quote was certainly taken as another diss thrown at the band over their many comparisons throughout the years. “I’m not sure I should say it, but they’re a blues cover band, that’s sort of what the Stones are,” said McCartney, adding: “I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs.”

According to CNN, the alleged feud has been going on for some time. In a past interview with Howard Stern, McCartney refrained from throwing full jabs, though he did tell the host that The Beatles were “better.” “Their stuff’s rooted in the blues. When they are writing stuff, it has to do with the blues. Whereas we had a little more influences,” he said in the 2020 interview. “There’s a lot of differences, but I love the Stones, but I’m with you. The Beatles were better.”

Mick Jagger responded at the time, doing an interview with Apple One’s Zane Lowe. Jagger rebuffed McCartney’s statement saying there was no “competition” between the two groups. “The big difference, though, is and sort of slightly seriously, is that the Rolling Stones have been a big concert band in other decades and other eras when the Beatles never even did an arena tour, Madison Square Garden with a decent sound system,” Jagger said, adding: “They broke up before that business started, the touring business for real.”

Ahead of his new book’s (The Lyrics) release –– which is scheduled for November 2 –– McCartney’s made several revealing comments on his time with the legendary group. In an interview with BBC Radio 4, the guitarist cleared up any misconceptions over who is at fault for the band’s split in 1970. “John walked into the room one day and said, ‘I’m leaving the Beatles.’ And he said, ‘It’s quite thrilling. It’s rather like a divorce.’ And then we were left to pick up the pieces,” he told the host in a preview clip. The full interview will be available on Oct. 23.