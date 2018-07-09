Michael Buble Says He’s ‘Been to Hell’ With Son Noah’s Cancer Battle

Michael Buble said he has “been to hell” with his son, 4-year-old Noah, who battled cancer.

“I’ve been to hell,” the crooner, 42, told Australia’s Herald Sun in an interview last week, via PEOPLE. “I don’t talk about the whole story, not even to my friends because it hurts too much. It’s my boy.”

Buble continued, “He’s a superhero, he doesn’t need to relive it over and again. But I’ve been to hell. And you know what, hell seems like a really nice place to vacation compared to where we’ve been.”

Buble said he considered retiring from music for good because he puts family first.

“Family is what matters. The health of my children is No.1,” Buble told the Herald Sun. “The relationship with my family, my wife, my faith — all of it is easily No. 1.”

Of course, Buble did not retire. On Saturday, he performed for 80,000 fans in Dublin.

Buble and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, announced Noah’s cancer diagnosis in November 2016. He received cancer treatments for 18 months, with his last coming in March 2017.

In April 2017, Lopilato said her son is doing “well.”

“There were nights I couldn’t sleep, that I prayed to God,” Lopilato said in an interview with Argentinean TV at the time. “Because it is a long process — but thank God the worst is over.”

Still, Buble and Lopilato are keeping a close eye on Noah’s health.

“It’s cancer so obviously we have to monitor it but I wouldn’t be doing this if he wasn’t okay,” Buble explained.

The experience gave him a new perspective on life as he heads into the studio to start recording again. In fact, the experience has “rekindled” his love of music and he is no longer paying attention to what others say about him.

“That clarity gave me the opportunity to find love for music again,” Buble said. “I’m going to go back to what I was made to do. I’m going to come back to a world that needs love and romance and laughter more than it has in a long time. I’m going to be a conduit to that. This is the greatest record I’ve ever made.”

Buble and Lopilato are also parents to son Elias, 2. Lopilato is pregnant with their third child, a daughter.

“I’ve got my first little girl coming in three weeks, and I’ve actually never said that before in public,” Buble told Today FM host Ian Dempsey last week. “I’ve got a daughter coming.”

Buble’s next album will be his first since 2016’s Nobody But Me.

Photo credit: Andrew Chin/Getty Images