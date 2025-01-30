MGK Rocks New Beard and Man Bun Following Megan Fox Breakup

They say when a woman’s going through relationship trouble, she changes her appearance. Apparently, the same can apply to men. As Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) and Megan Fox remain estranged, he’s debuted a new look. MGK posted a new photo to Instagram where he showed off blonde tresses pulled back into a ponytail while staring out the window. “how can “sources say” when the sources haven’t said anything” he captioned the post.

The new look comes just after a report surfaced that the two are not on speaking terms, despite the birth of their first child together nearing. Weeks after The Transformers star announced she was pregnant, reports of their breakup hit the net. Apparently, while on Thanksgiving holiday, the actress found inappropriate content in the rapper’s phone and asked him to leave. She’s since purchased a home solo as she prepares for the baby’s birth and attempts to get settled in. This will be Fox’s fourth child. She has three children with ex-husband, 90210 star Brian Austin Green. But MGK isn’t giving up easily, despite Fox’s inner circle hopeful this is their final breakup.

Entertainment Tonight reports MKG is “doing the best he can” to get back in Fox’s good graces. Meanwhile, she is “trying to figure out what their next steps should be as a couple and co-parents.”

Initially, the two felt the pregnancy was the pinnacle of their romance. “The baby is due soon and Megan is trying to focus on that,” a source told PEOPLE. “It’s her priority,” an insider noted at the time of the announcement. “They’ve both been ecstatic about the baby,” the source explained, adding, “They really wanted this baby.”

Fox expressed her excitement about the baby publicly. “With this being child #4, I already have learned all the tricks to make my body feel well physically and mentally,” she told PEOPLE after the pregnancy announcement. “I am sleeping and exercising and sticking to my healthy diet and lifestyle, as always.”