MGK Trying to Repair Megan Fox Relationship, Report Claims

Machine Gun Kelly, known professionally as MKG, wants his woman back. The rapper and Megan Fox split in November 2024 after a series of break ups and make ups. The final straw came just weeks after Fox announced she was pregnant with her and MKG’s first child together, tagging him in a social media post. As for what sparked the breakup, while spending time together over the Thanksgiving holiday, Fox reportedly found inappropriate content on his phone and asked him to leave. She’s since purchased a home in L.A. solo and is said to be focusing on the impending birth of their child, and her three children from her previous marriage with Brian Austin Green.

Entertainment Tonight reports MKG is “the best he can” to get back in Fox’s good graces. But Fox reportedly is over the saga. She too is “trying to figure out what their next steps should be as a couple and co-parents.”

Initially, the two felt the pregnancy would bring them closer together. “The baby is due soon and Megan is trying to focus on that,” a source told PEOPLE. “It’s her priority,” the insider adds. “They’ve both been ecstatic about the baby,” the source explained, adding, “They really wanted this baby.”

Fox has gushed about the pregnancy publicly. “With this being child #4, I already have learned all the tricks to make my body feel well physically and mentally,” she told PEOPLE after the pregnancy announcement. “I am sleeping and exercising and sticking to my healthy diet and lifestyle, as always.”

Her ex, Green, has come out in support of her, even blasting MKG. MGK posted a part of his rendition of “Last Christmas” from NBC’s A Motown Christmas in December. “Give it to someone special,” he captioned the post. Hours earlier, Green took a dig at the rapper. “I didn’t even know,” Green told TMZ when asked about their breakup. “How old is he? … He’s in his 30s, isn’t he? … But in your 30s, like, f – – k. Grow up. Like, she’s pregnant. I just want the best for her. I want the best for the baby. I want the best for our kids. That’s a shame.”