Metal Musician Dies of ‘Sudden, Severe Heart Attack’: Aaron Rossi Was 44

Former Prong and Ministry drummer Aaron Rossi has died.

The musician, also known as The Beast, passed away on Monday, Jan. 27 after suffering “a sudden, severe heart attack,” according to a message shared to his Facebook page on March 6. He was 44.

“AAron leaving us so soon is beyond devastating, but we know that he would not want to be remembered that way. He made us laugh and told us stories like it was his job,” the statement read in part. “AAron’s talent on the drums and his ear for music was incomparable – and his sound will live on forever. He will always be The Shredder, The Beast, The Big Dog. Rock In Peace, AAron! We love and miss you!!!”

Rossi was a member of the heavy metal group Prong from 2005 through 2009, playing on the group’s 2007 album Power of the Damager and 2009 album Power of the Damn Mixxxer. He reunited with the group again between 2018 and 2022, per Louder.

It was while he was drumming for Prong in 2007 that he caught the attention of Ministry’s Al Jourgensen, who invited him to become the touring drummer for the metal group.

“I played in the band Prong, and Prong was signed to 13th Planet Records, which is run and owned by [Al and Angie] Jourgensen. They came to one of my shows in Albuquerque and saw me play, then came in the recording studio and saw me play,” he told Roland.com. “I was working my job, and I got a phone call from Angie Jourgensen, telling me to put in my two-week’s notice, [which is] probably the coolest thing that’s ever happened… Within a year or two years, I went from touring in a van, slumming it, to touring in a bus and staying in five-star hotels and chillin’ at the GRAMMYs.”

Rossi briefly drummed for Ministry in 2008 up until their breakup that same year. He rejoined the group when Ministry reunited in 2011, and continued to drum with them through 2016. He appeared on the 2009 live album Adios… Puta Madres, for which he was nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Metal Performance category at the 52nd Grammy Awards in 2010. He also played on Ministry’s 2013 studio album From Beer to Eternity.

Outside of his work with Pring and Ministry, Rossi also drummed for bands including John 5, ANKLA, and STRIFE. In 2020, he was inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame with Prong.

“AAron was a force with his own gravitational pull. His powerful energy instantly captured you,” the message shared to his Facebook said. “If you saw him on stage, you were blown away by his immense power, speed and agility – and if you were lucky enough to know him in person, you were equally taken by his kindness, humor and humility.”

Paying tribute to the drummer, Jourgensen remembered Rossi as “a great drummer, Great human being, He will be missed. Keep pounding that snare in the great beyond.”

Prong frontman Tommy Victor called Rossi’s passing “terrible,” adding, “We played together on and off for many years and he always came around with that BIG smile and that ferocious attack on the drums. We had so so many laughs together and crazy times. I’m glad we were on great terms until this untimely departure from this world. I hope to jam again with him in the afterlife. He was THE REAL DEAL!!!”