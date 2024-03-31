Metal Guitarist Steven Mironovich Dead at 60

On March 23, Steven Mironovich (a.k.a. Steve Irons), guitarist for the cult '80s New York metal group Cities, died at the age of 60. A former member of Cities, singer Ronnie Angell, confirmed Mironovich's death, describing him as " truly a great guitarist and inspiration to many," reported Blabbermouth.net.

Mironovich's official obituary reads, "Steven is best known for his skills in being a talented guitarist playing in numerous bands over the years such as Cities, Dark Black Past, and Circle of Thorns, just to name a few. He also taught his love of guitar to hundreds of students over the years.

Just heard news of Steven Mironovich’s passing. Cities were one of the true gems of American underground metal, Annihilation Absolute has stood the test of time as a cult classic in every sense of the word. RIP, warrior😿 https://t.co/pjGYfpxr0e pic.twitter.com/zOfI9R1JF3 — @d00mfr0gg (@d00mfr0gg) March 27, 2024

"He was an avid animal and nature lover. He enjoyed spending time in the summer with his family in Pennsylvania, fishing with brother and father. He was inspiration to many, making many laugh with his infectious sense of humor. He will always be remembered for all the music he wrote, composed, played and recorded. His music will live on forever."

For the first time ever in 2009, Cities had their classic 1986 album "Annihilation Absolute," featuring Twisted Sister drummer A.J. Pero, released on CD outside Japan, Blabbermouth.net noted.

Despite being long removed from print, the LP had been commanding high prices from collectors on eBay, making this a must-own re-release. Now, in partnership with Metal Blade Records, the US-based metal reissue label Lost And Found Records has reissued this long-lost metal classic on CD.

A fully licensed version of this release has been remastered by legendary producer Bill Metoyer, who has worked with bands such as Sacred Reich, Slayer, and Armored Saint in the past. In 1985, Annihilation Absolute was originally released as an EP but later became a full-length recording four years later after it was re-recorded with Pero on drums and three new tracks to complete the project, according to the outlet.

Surviving Mironovich is his wife, Jennifer Mironovich nee McNamee, and "their many cats," his mother-in-law, Dolores McNamee, and his predeceased father-in-law, Peter McNamee. He is also survived by his brother Robert Mironovich, sister-in-law Tina Mironovich, his sister Kirsten Brullo and brother-in-law and former bandmate John Brullo.