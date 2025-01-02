Metal Guitarist Dies of Cancer: Eric Carlson Was 66

Mentors founder and lead guitarist Eric Carlson, better known by his stage name Sickie Wifebeater, has died. Carlson passed away on the evening of Dec. 29 following a battle with cancer, the heavy metal group confirmed in a statement shared to Facebook. He was 66.

“It’s with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Eric Carlson,” the statement read. “Eric was fondly known as Sickie Wifebeater, a founding member of the musical trio Mentors. He passed this evening 11:43 est, succumbing to a year long battle with cancer. Eric will be missed by those who loved him. His musical legacy will out live us all.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Mentors added, “REST IN POWER SICKIE! Guitar Legend! May 22, 1958 – December 29, 2024.”

Carlson founded the Mentors in Seattle in 1976 with bassist Steve Broy (Dr. Heathen Scum) and singer/drums Eldon Hoke (El Duce), both of whom he’d attended Roosevelt High School with, per AllMusic. The group became a pioneer of shock rock with their experimentation with crude punk and primitive heavy metal, offensive lyrics, and the black executioner hoods they wore during performances. They quickly caught the attention of pro-censorship movements, such as the Parents Music Resource Center (PMRC).

After relocating to Los Angeles and signing a record contract through Mystic Records, Mentors released their debut EP, The Trash Bag, in 1982. It was followed by their debut album, You Axed for It!, in 1985, released under Metal Blade/Death Records. They went on to release several more albums, many earning the “Parental Warning” label – Up the Dose (1986), Rock Bible (1990), and To the Max (1991).

After El Duce’s death at the age of 39 in 1997, the group continued to perform and write music, with their most recent studio album, The Illuminaughty, dropping in 2017.

Tributes poured in for Carlson following news of his passing, with one person commenting on Mentors’ post, “Condolences to his family and all other Mentors fans. Aside from being a great guitarist, he was such a cool, down to earth, fan friendly kind of dude. RIP, man. You’ll be missed!” Somebody else added, “Sad to hear. His way of playing was unique that made him have a style of his own. He will be missed. Rest In Peace. Yeash!”