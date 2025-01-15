Metal Guitarist Dead at 53: Bandmates ‘Eternally Grateful’ for Fredrik Lindgren

Fredrik Lindgren, original guitarist for the Swedish death metal band Unleashed, has died. The band shared news of the musician’s passing in a statement shared to Facebook on Jan. 6. Lindgren, also known as Freddie Eugene, was 53. His cause of death was not disclosed.

“Warriors!!! Sadly, the news have reached us that Fredrik Lindgren, lead guitar of Unleashed 1989-1995 has passed away,” the statement, shared alongside a photo of Lindgren playing guitar, read. “Fredrik was a huge part of the early history of the band. For this we are eternally grateful. See you in Valhalla brother!”

Lindgren co-founded Unleashed in 1989 alongside Johnny Hedlund (vocals, bass), Anders Schultz (drums). Robert Sennebäck was also part of the originals lineup, but after he left the group the following year, Tomas Måsgard replaced him on rhythm guitar. The band is considered to be one of the “Big 4” of Swedish death metal alongside Entombed, Grave, and Dismember, per Consequence.

Lindgren played with Unleashed for six years and featured on the band’s first four albums – Where No Life Dwells (1991), Shadows in the Deep (1992), Across the Open Sea (1993), and Victory (1995). He left the group in 1995 and was replaced as the band’s lead guitarist by Fredrik Folkare.

Outside of his work with Unleashed, Lindgren also played guitar in Swedish bands like Atlantic Tide, Loud Pipes, Celestial Pain, Born on Fire, Harms Way, and Terra Firma. Lindgren’s Terra Firma bandmate Lord Chritus, also known as Christian Lindersson, paid tribute to the late guitarist online.

“In loving memory of Freddie Eugene 1971-2025. Numbed by the news of your passing, Fredrik my old friend. Hard to put emotions into words,” Chritus wrote. “Just hope you have found your peace as you deserve no less. You will not only be missed by me but many, I know this much. Thank you for being a part of my life and colored it with your friendship and musicianship both embodied in what was Terra Firma. We had some really great times and that will never change. All my love.”

Many fans have also paid tribute to the Swedish death metal legend, one person commenting on Unleashed’s death announcement, “So sorry to hear about your loss. Fredda was the riff master of my childhood and the fist couple of Unleaded records still mean the world to me. My sincere condolences to all his former band members, friends and family.” Somebody else commented, “Such sad news. Great guy and awesome guitarist/riff writer/songwriter.”