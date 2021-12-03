Metal Frontman Makes Surprise Exit From Tour Due to Health Issue

Metal frontman Keith Buckley from New York hardcore band Every Time I Die, has made a surprising exit from the group’s current tour due to mental health issues, but later opened up more in-depth about his decision. In a statement posted to social media on Friday, Buckley explained that he would be sitting out the last few shows on the tour to focus on “his own mental” and emotional well-being. He added that his “hiatus” is temporary as he is planning to return to the stage for “Tid The Season,” the band’s big two-day holiday festival which is being held in Buffalo, NY on Dec. 10 and 11.

The band later released an official statement on Buckley’s exit and revealed they would simply be continuing on without a vocalist for the final concerts of the tour. “Mental Health is a real issue and when not treated has an impact on so many people. Keith needs to take this time to rest and prepare for the holiday shows and we wish him a quick recovery,” the band said collectively. “We also understand that so many of you have been looking forward to these last few shows on our tour. We don’t want to let you down so we’ll be playing these last three shows without a vocalist. Like Keith always says ‘this mic is your mic’. So come and help us finish up this tour. Anyone that no longer wants to attend will be given refunds at point of purchase.”

https://twitter.com/deathoftheparty/status/1466688339009056768?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Buckley, whose brother Jordan is the band’s lead guitarist, later returned to Twitter to make some very surprising claims against his bandmates. “Now that I have seen the ‘official statement’ indicating that ETID is finishing the tour without their singer, I think I’m ready to tell you all a little bit about exactly WHY my mental health has had to become a priority over ETID. And trust I have receipts,” he began his series of tweets. “While meditating in a side room yesterday I overheard my own brother tell an outsider that ETID had been in talks to replace me this entire time. I thought they were my biggest supporters. But Jordan had lied. His concern was a cruel trick. Their statement is proof.”

“Traveling separately, away from alcohol and the behaviors of those who choose to drink, has brought me peace of mind and has made me the best performer I have ever been,” Buckley continued. “I love the ETID community and finally felt like I was giving back in a meaningful way. And I will continue to. Being ostracized from a band I have built for 20 years because I made a decision to do whatever it took to be a good Human Being hurts me deeply, but trust me when I say I am the most mentally fit I have ever been. This decision was made to protect myself from my own sibling.” At this time, the band does not appear to have responded to Buckley’s allegations.