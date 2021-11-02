Atlanta Falcons Star Steps Away From NFL to Focus on Mental Health

An Atlanta Falcons player is taking a break from football to focus on his mental health. On Sunday, Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley released a statement saying he needed to step away from the NFL to “help me be the best version of me.” The announcement came during the Falcons’ game against the Carolina Panthers.

“These past few weeks have been very challenging and as much as I’d like to be on the field competing with my teammates, I need to step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing,” Ridley said. “This will help me be the best version of myself now and in the future. I want to thank my teammates, the entire Atlanta Falcons organization, our great fans, my friends and my family for all of their support during this time.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith spoke about Ridley after the team’s 19-13 loss to the Panthers. “Calvin’s dealing with something personal,” Smith said, per ESPN. “And it’s going to remain personal on my end. Calvin’s statement speaks for him, and so when we got here today, we talked and put him inactive.”

Ridley, 26, was selected by the Falcons in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He made the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) All-Rookie Team after catching 64 passes for 821 yards and 10 touchdowns. Ridley was named to the All-Pro Second Team last year after catching a career-high 90 passes for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns. This season, Ridley played in five games and caught 31 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns.

“I mean, in today’s world, me personally, it shouldn’t matter, you should mind your business,” Ridley told reporters on Oct. 21 when talking about his personal issues. “But in today’s world, yeah, I do. To me, if I say it’s personal, that means it’s personal.” Ridley’s teammates are wishing him nothing but the best as he gets healthy.

“It’s always tough being out there when one of your brothers is hurting or they are going through things,” said wide receiver Tajae Sharpe, who took Ridley’s spot in the starting lineup, per The Athletic. “We all feel it as well, so it’s tough on us, but we all know in this business, it’s the next man up so we have to be prepared and ready to step up. We’re going to continue to pray for him and hope for the best and do the best we can until he gets back with us.”