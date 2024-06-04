The Brat vocalist quipped that she 'picked up a cool new rock' while visiting Yellowstone National Park.

The sounds of wedding bells, and breakdowns, are in the air! Vocalist Liz Selfish and guitarist Brenner Moate, of New Orleans heavy metal band Brat, recently revealed that they got engaged during a tour stop at Yellowstone National Park.

Over on Instagram, Selfish shared some photos from the big proposal, with the first showing Moate down on one knee while presenting his new fiancé with an engagement ring. "Off day in Yellowstone picked up a cool new rock," Selfish wrote in the post's caption.

The post has since garnered a lot of comments from friends, fans, and peers, such as many "congrats" messages from Frozen Soul's Samantha Mobley and former Escuela Grind guitar player Thomas Sifuentes.

Hailing from the Big Easy, Brat's music is anything but. Rounded out by Dustin Eagan on drums and Ian Hennessey on bass, the band's self-described "barbiegrind" and "bimboviolence" sound pummels speakers and ears alike.

Their debut album, Social Grace, is out now on Prosthetic Records, and the band recently wrapped up a tour in support of the new project. Click here to stream Brat's music and find other info, such as tour dates and merch options.