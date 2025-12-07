Metal Band Unable to Perform Over ‘Sound Curfew,’ Disappointing Fans

Fans of metal band Cryptopsy were left disappointed after their performance was canceled.

On Sunday, the Canadian group took to Instagram to share how “disappointed” they were that they couldn’t perform in Delhi on Nov. 29.

“Due to a combination of scheduling delays and the strict 10 PM sound curfew, the event unfortunately ran out of time before we could get on stage,” they explained. “Everyone involved worked throughout the day to make it happen, but it simply wasn’t possible within the permitted hours. We want to emphasize that we’re not placing blame on any bands, crew, or individuals. Sometimes circumstances stack up in a way no one intends. Thank you to all the fans who came out. We appreciate your dedication and hope to return to India soon under better conditions.”

Cryptopsy was scheduled to perform at Outrage Festival, but as they explained, the festival ran into some scheduling problems, and the festival had to end before they took the stage. Outrage shared their own statement on social media, saying, “Please accept our deepest apologies for the cancellation of last night’s CRYPTOPSY performance. We understand the frustration and disappointment this has caused, especially for those who travelled and waited eagerly to see the band. We share that frustration completely.”

“Despite earlier approvals, the show was stopped by an untimely instruction from the local authority,” they continued. “We exhausted every available option on-site to be allowed to continue, but were unsuccessful. Thank you for supporting OUTRAGE through he years.”

MONTERREY, MEXICO – NOVEMBER 10: Canadian band Cryptopsy performs during the VII Mexico Metal Fest at Parque Fundidora on November 10, 2023 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Musicians run into sound curfew problems more than you think. In August, Morgan Wallen was fined for playing past the 11:30 p.m. concert curfew in Foxboro, while Coachella was fined in April when Travis Scott went three minutes over the set curfew for Indio. Plenty of other artists have also run into curfew issues, and it seems like even in India, they don’t play around.

Meanwhile, Cryptopsy is continuing on the Asian leg of their All So Vile Tour. They will be in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand through the end of the month, with the tour picking back up in mid-January in Europe as they celebrate the 30th anniversary of their sophomore album, None So Vile. It’s possible they will make a return to Outrage Festival in 2026, but for now, fans will have to try a different way to see them if they want to.