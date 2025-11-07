Popular Singer’s Performance Canceled on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ at Last Minute

Madison Beer fans tuning in to watch her planned performance on Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! were disappointed to find that the late-night show was airing a rerun instead.

The “make you mine” singer, 26, announced Thursday that her performance had been pushed back as reports from LateNighter indicate that Jimmy Kimmel Live! had canceled its planned taping Thursday night taping that afternoon.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances @jimmykimmellive needed to reschedule my performance that was originally set to air tonight to a later date,” Beer shared in a message on her Instagram Story. “I’ll share more details on timing when I can, I can’t wait for you all to see it.”

Thursday’s episode was originally set to feature David Duchovny and Joe Keery, with Beer as the musical guest. In its place, ABC aired a repeat of the show’s Oct. 28 episode. LateNighter reported that the schedule switch had to do with a “personal matter,” and that the show would return with new episodes next week.

ABC has not released an official statement regarding the show’s scheduling switch-up.

Kimmel’s show was suspended in September due to comments he made about the suspect in the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, but a wave of protests and boycotts meant Kimmel was back on the air less than a week later.

Since then, Kimmel has continued to speak out politically, with the show announcing Tuesday that it would be setting up a food bank to help offset cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) during the government shutdown.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live Big, Beautiful Food Bank is located at the show’s Hollywood backlot and is collecting food and donations for the L.A. Food Bank and the St. Joseph Center.

“Cutting SNAP benefits creates uncertainty for American children, seniors and families,” a post on the show’s Instagram account read in part. “To support our community members in need, we’re starting a donation center in our Hollywood backlot to benefit the @LAFoodBank & @StJosephCtr. Details below. If you are in LA, please come by to donate food and if you are not, please consider supporting your local food banks.”

Donation hours for The Jimmy Kimmel Live Big, Beautiful Food Bank are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 6901 Hawthorn Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90028.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! previously turned its parking lot into a donation point to help Los Angeles residents earlier this year who had been impacted by the recent rash of devastating wildfires.