Mel B Confirms Spice Girls Reunion Tour

Scary Spice, aka Mel B, says that the Spice Girls are about to spice up everybody’s lives with a reunion tour.

Scary Spice (Mel B), Sporty Spice (Melanie C), Baby Spice (Emma Bunton), Ginger Spice (Geri Halliwell), and Posh Spice (Victoria Beckham) are going to be piling back into their infamous double decker bus for a reunion tour, at least according to Mel B. The former member of the popular ’90s British pop group confirmed long-rumored speculation that there would be a tour during a recent appearance on Today’s Kathy Lee & Hoda segment.

“I still do [love performing]. I’m the only one that keeps on saying, ‘We’re gonna be performing,’ which we are gonna be performing. Finally they got it together,” Brown told the hosts, according to Entertainment Weekly.

While rumors of a tour were first sparked in early February after the five band members shared a picture of themselves with original manager Simon Fuller, Victoria Beckham squashed rumors days later.

“I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour,” she told British Vogue.

She reiterated that statement in April.

“There is no tour, no more music from the Spice Girls, but it was great getting together with them. We were just saying Girl Power is such an important message and how do we communicate that? How do we pass the baton on, how does that look to future generations? And that’s what it’s about with us. It’s not all about the rumours about going on tour and recording new material,” Beckham told Grazia.

Mel B brushed those statements off, though.

“She’s always bloody saying that. Stop it! We are touring!” she told host Hoda Kotb, adding, “Yes, we are going to be doing performances together, for sure.”

Scary Spice’s comments could hold some merit. After their initial meeting in February, the Spice Girls released a statement that suggested that there was some kind of reunion in the works.

“We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching-up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together. We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls. The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations,” the statement read.

The last time the Spice Girls reunited was for a performance during the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Summer Olympics closing ceremony, and it still remains to be seen if a reunion tour is really in the works.