Megadeth Cancels Major Concert

Megadeth has announced the cancellation of a major concert, which will be certain to disappoint fans. Loudwire reports that the band's reps issued a statement announcing that their previously scheduled concert in Uruguay will not be happening. The show was set for April 11.

"For reasons beyond the control of the band and the production company, the Megadeth show in Uruguay, scheduled for April 11, 2024, is canceled and will be rescheduled on their next trip to South America," reads the official statement. "The band says 'We deeply apologize to the fans but we will be back!' We will soon be informing you of the ticket return process."

The big news comes after guitarist Kiko Loureiro stepped down from the band for a series of concerts on their "Crush The World" tour, which seems to be an extended leave. Addressing Megadeth's "Droogies" — a name given to their fanbase — frontman Dave Mustaine shared, "Kiko has had something come up in his family life that requires him to miss this next leg of our 'Crush The World' tour."

Mustaine later added, "We will not be cancelling the tour, and we'll introduce you to Teemu on September 6th in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at the Revel Arena. We are asking for your support and understanding at this time." He then concluded his message, "Love and Bruises." Currently, guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari, from Finnish power metal band Wintersun, is filling in for Loureiro.

In his own statement, Loureiro said, "Our new record The Sick, The Dying, and The Dead and our 'Crush The World' tour have been great. The worldwide chart positions have been our best yet! We want to really thank you for that. I have something that is difficult to share, but we always like to keep you informed with the truth. I have to leave the tour for now, to be home with my children, and to help them face the difficult challenges that arise from us being 'Dads that work away from home.'"

Loureiro continued "I found a guitarist, Teemu Mäntysaari, to fill in for me during the fall, and I think you'll be very happy. He's an amazing, incredible player. I have shared this with my partner in shred, Dave Mustaine, and to no surprise, he said, 'Go! Go be there for your family and keep us posted!' To my band mates and all of our fans around the world, see you all very soon, back out on the Killing Road!"