Maureen McGovern, 'The Morning After' Singer, Reveals Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Maureen McGovern, the 73-year-old singer best known for her hit recording of "The Morning After," shared some hard news with fans on Facebook. The popular 1970s singer posted a video to the social media site, revealing she's facing a rare form of Alzheimer's that is forcing her off the stage.

"I've been diagnosed with posterior cortical atrophy with symptoms of Alzheimer's and/or dementia," McGovern says in the video. "What I do, or what I am still able to accomplish, has changed. I can no longer travel or perform in live concerts. In fact, I can no longer drive – how's that for a kick in the butt?"

Thankfully, McGovern seems to be holding tight to positivity in the face of these major life changes. She calls the diagnosis "a challenge" but says it won't stop her from living her life. According to ET Canada, McGovern had plenty of warning signs that she was facing a new health issue in life.

"[I] began having trouble finding, in my brain, the words I wanted to say. I struggled with the inevitable shock with fear and frankly hopelessness," McGovern says. "But slowly I realized that my inner life has not changed. My passion for music, for singing, remains profoundly robust. To me, music is a language that expresses what often cannot be said with just words – it elevates, expands, and heals – brings joy and comfort and can eliminate barriers by creating meaningful experiences. So, accepting this new stage in my life, I began to embrace what I have and let it be."

As she continues, McGovern makes clear that she is prepared to use her talents and passions in the music world to give back to others. "I've performed in hospitals, hospices, women's prison, senior facilities, schools, and the joy of singing with young children. Children's responses are immediate, unfiltered, and so much fun. I've loved writing songs for kids, and I will continue to do so. And, I will be working to bring more attention and awareness to Music Therapy," McGovern continues. "We are all patients and care givers at some time in our lives. I have experienced how music and the arts free our spirits and opens our hearts to our common humanity. I hope you will continue to join me on these next endeavours."

While McGovern didn't win the Oscar for "The Morning After" from The Poseidon Adventure, she did take it to the top of the charts when she was tapped for the single release. She also had another single tied to a film with "Can You Read My Mind" from Superman The Movie in 1978. And this is on top of a successful Grammy-winning career that includes Broadway and beyond.