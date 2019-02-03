Songs Maroon 5 Should Play at Super Bowl LIII

It was recently reported that pop-rock band Maroon 5 will be performing at Super Bowl LIII, and fans may be wondering what songs they are planning to play at halftime on Feb. 3, 2019 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Having released their first song in 2002 — going on to record five more since — the band certainly has quite a lot of tunes that would please fans to hear.

They also have a handful of songs that feature some high-profile guests who Super Bowl watchers would certainly love to see.

Below, we have put together a list of the songs that Maroon 5 should play with then hit the Super Bowl LIII halftime show stage. Scroll down to check it out and let us know in the comments what songs you’re hoping to hear!

“Moves Like Jagger” (featuring Christina Aguilera)

From the album: Hands All Over

It’s no secret that “Moves Like Jagger” is Maroon 5’s biggest hit. In addition to being nominated for a Grammy, the song shot straight to the top of the music charts in numerous countries after its release.

Playing this track at the Super Bowl halftime show would give them an excuse to bring out Christina Aguilera — who is a guest vocalist on the song — to perform with them and get fans really pumped up.

“Payphone” (featuring Wiz Khalifa)

From the album: Overexposed

“Payphone” is current Maroon 5’s second biggest song — after “Moves Like Jagger” — having been certified by the RIAA as going 7x platinum.

Just like “Moves Like Jagger,” it also features a guest vocalist in rapper Wiz Khalifa, who fans would surely rally behind if he came out to perform with them.

“One More Night”

From the album: Overexposed

“One More Night” opens with the lines “You and I go hard at each other like we’re going to war. You and I go rough, we keep throwing things and slamming the door.”

If that doesn’t scream “this song is perfect for a hard-hitting football game” then nothing does.

“Girls Like You” (featuring Cardi B)

From the album: Red Pill Blues

Maroon 5’s most recent chart-topping hit is “Girls Like You” featuring everyone’s favorite new hip-hop star, Cardi B.

Having Cardi B join them onstage to perform this track would get fans from all over to tune into the big game for sure.

“This Love”

From the album: Songs About Jane

This is the song that really put Maroon 5 on the map in 2004 (though it was reportedly recorded in 2002).

Hearing “This Love” played live at the Super Bowl halftime show would make old-school fans of the band very happy.

“Makes Me Wonder”

From the album: It Won’t Be Soon Before Long

“Makes Me Wonder” was the very single off of 2007s It Won’t Be Soon Before Long, and very quickly became a hit with audiences.

It’s a killer track with a great beat and should definitely be on the Maroon 5’s set list for the show.

“Animals”

From the album: V

Released in the summer of 2014, “Animals” was a big hit for the band, securing them their 10th ever top 10 hit.

It’s pretty likely that Maroon 5 will play “Animals,” and rightfully so because it will get the crowd really going.

“Don’t Wanna Know” (featuring Kendrick Lamar)

From the album: Red Pill Blues

In all fairness, Maroon 5 has plenty of other tracks that are a tad more upbeat than “Don’t Wanna Know,” but they should still play this one simply for the fact that it’s a solid track that it features Kendrick Lamar.

Fans would go crazy if Lamar came out to perform the song and then maybe went into a little bit of his track “Humble.” This is a “must” for us.

Super Bowl LIII is scheduled to be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Feb. 3, 2019.