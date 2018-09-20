Maroon 5 Announced as Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show Band

Maroon 5 has reportedly been chosen as the headlining act for the Super Bowl LIII half-time show.

Adam Levine’s pop rock band is headed to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, according to a new report by Us Weekly. Sources confirmed that the group has agreed to headline the halftime show. The Super Bowl is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.

“The offer has been extended and they’ve pretty much accepted,” the source told reporters.

Maroon 5 is currently on tour, still playing material from their 2017 album Red Pill Blues. They have a busy schedule ahead of them with international dates as far out as Australia, though they are conspicuously available in the beginning of February.



Playing at the massive sporting event has been the band’s dream for a long time. In 2015, singer Adam Levine did an interview with Howard Stern, citing the halftime show as one of his major goals.

“We very actively want to play the Super Bowl,” he said.

He even said that they had made it onto a “short list” of potential performers for a while, though they ultimately did not make it that year.

Now, Levine and his band mates will finally achieve their dream. There is still no word on who will be joining them on the stage. These days, halftime shows often feature guest appearances, collaborations or even surprise acts. Some years have functioned more as a variety show, and Maroon 5’s show could take a similar approach.

As a report by TV Guide points out, Maroon 5 has fewer hits under their belt than previous Super Bowl headliners, such as Beyonce. In addition, last year’s halftime show was led by Justin Timberlake, who was promoting a new album. Considering that Maroon 5 has only a cumulative two months off of tour between now and the big show, it seems unlikely that they will unveil new songs.

The band’s standby hits including “Love Somebody” and “Moves Like Jagger” will probably come into play. In addition, Levine’s connections with other big stars through The Voice could help them out. His fellow judge Christina Aguilera has just recently put out a new album, not to mention her previous collaborations with Maroon 5.

The band members have not yet responded to news of their potential gig, nor has the NFL or Super Bowl organizers. Super Bowl LIII will take place on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.