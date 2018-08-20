Marilyn Manson’s Most Epic On-Stage Meltdowns

Marilyn Manson collapsed on stage during a concert in the Houston area Saturday night. The singer pushed himself, but fell to the stage floor after performing only four songs. Manson has a history of epic on-stage meltdowns and incidents, and this was just the latest one.

The 49-year-old Manson gained fame in the 1990s with his albums Antichrist Superstar and Mechanical Animals. His controversial public image also made him popular and a target of critics. He continues to attract attention for his boundary-pushing work and bizarre antics.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Manson is now touring with Rob Zombie on their Twins of Evil tour. They were performing at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, Texas Saturday night when Manson collapsed in the middle of his set.

Here’s a look at some of Manson’s most notable on-stage meltdowns.

Photo credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images

Collapse at The Woodlands, Texas

Manson went on stage on Aug. 18, 2018 even though he was reportedly ill before the show started.

He took the stage before Zombie and managed to get through three songs. He reportedly blamed the illness on “heat poisoning” before he started singing “This Is The New S–.” Manson then performed the Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams,” then collapsed, according to video captured by fans.

“He’s probably on the bus feeling like crap. I need a partner for the next song so let’s sing it really loud and make him feel better,” Zombie later told fans.

February Meltdown in New York

In February 2018, Manson reportedly went on a long, incoherent rant early on during a New York City show. Manson then dropped his microphone and left the stage.

Fans were disappointed, with many suggesting the singer was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Some members of the crowd chanced “F— you, Manson.”

Gun Stunt in San Bernardino

In November 2017, Manson was criticized for pointing a fake rifle at the crowd during a show in San Bernardino, California. The performance was less than two years after 14 people were killed and 24 others injured during a workplace shooting at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino.

Manson later defended his actions as “art.”

“In an era where mass shootings have become a nearly daily occurrence this was an act of theater in an attempt to make a statement about how easily accessible semi-automatic weapons are and how seeing them has become normalized,” Manson said. “My performance was not meant to be disrespectful or show any insensitivity. The prop microphone I used on stage was handed to me with the approval of a police officer.”

Booed in Sydney

In February 2012, Manson was booed off the stage during Soundwave 2012, a festival in Sydney, reports MusicFeeds.

Manson reportedly told the crowd he was inebriated and poured white powder on his bassists head. The singer also argued with his roadies between songs. He was heckled by the crowd and eventually walked off the stage.

Cancels Tour Dates After Onstage Injury

In September 2017, Manson suffered an injury during a show in New York City when a stage prop fell and crushed his leg.

After the prop fell, Manson was on stage for several minutes before emergency personnel arrived to help. One person was heard yelling, “Ice, Ice!” Manson was hospitalized and forced to cancel or postpone tour dates.

Urinating on the Crowd

In 1994, Manson was arrested during a Jacksonville, Florida concert by vice squad police officers for allegedly “jacking off with a strap-on dildo… and urinating on the crowd,” Manson wrote, reports Rolling Stone.

Manson was charged with breaking the “Adult Entertainment Code,” although he claimed he did not have a strap-on dildo. He claimed he was wearing black rubber underwear with a “d– hole.”

Manson spent a night in jail and went through a psychiatric evaluation before he was released.

Sexual Misconduct at Ozzfest

In 2001, Manson was charged with sexual misconduct for allegedly assaulting a security guard by gyrating against the guard’s head during his Ozzfest set.

Mason pleaded no contest and was ordered to pay $4,000 in fines. He also settled a civil suit related to the incident.

Slit-Wrist Tribute to Paris Jackson

In a bizarre incident in 2013, Manson paid tribute to Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson, the day after the then-15-year-old reportedly slit her wrists because she could not go to Manson’s concert. Manson dedicated his song “Disposable Teens” to her and pretended to cut his own wrists.

“I hope you feel better,” Manson tweeted to Jackson before the show stated. “You will be on my guest list anytime you want.”

Manson has cut his wrists at other shows, as seen in the above video from a 2016 show.