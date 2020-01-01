Mariah Carey’s Twitter Hacked on New Year’s Eve, Posts Eminem Diss Amid Nick Cannon Feud

Mariah Carey may be ending her 2019 on a dramatic note, and it’s all thanks to social media. According to Variety, Carey’s Twitter account was hacked on New Year’s Eve. The hacker posted numerous inappropriate tweets on the singer’s account, including more than a few disses at Eminem, who has long been engaged in a feud with both Carey and her ex-husband, Nick Cannon.

The hacker took control of the singer’s Twitter account around 6:23 p.m. ET. At one point, they tweeted, “Eminem can still hold this p—….” They took aim at the rapper in another tweet, writing, “Eminem has a little penis.” Carey’s account posted over 50 tweets from this hacker, including messages urging Carey’s followers to follow certain other accounts after they were “done.”

The tweets have subsequently been deleted from Carey’s account.

This latest drama comes amid the renewed feud between Eminem and Cannon. Eminem sparked up their years-long feud in early December with his feature on Fat Joe’s track “Lord Above.” In the song, Eminem rapped about his relationship with Carey, and managed to send a diss Cannon’s way in the process.

“Word to the Terror Squad, Joe, this is all puns aside though/I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note,” he rhymed on the song. “But that other dude’s whipped, that p— got him neutered/Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped/Almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon’ do shit/I let her chop my balls off, too ‘fore I lost to you, Nick/I should quit watchin’ news clips, yeah/My balls are too big, I should be talkin’ pool/’Cause I got scratches on my pocket, fall when I’m takin’ shots at you.”

Cannon then responded to Eminem’s track by posting two of his own, “Pray for Him” and “The Invitation.” The Masked Singer host’s latter song not only featured some shady lines directed towards the “Slim Shady” rapper, but it also touched upon Cannon’s offer to have Eminem come on Wild ‘N Out to squash their beef.

“Call Kim/Somebody get Hailie,” Cannon rapped. “And that other kid you raisin’ that ain’t even your baby.”

“My baby-mama killed you off a decade ago,” he continued. “You’re still cryin’ about it, b— now who really the h–?”

Given that this feud involving Carey, Cannon, and Eminem goes years back, there probably won’t be an end to it anytime soon.