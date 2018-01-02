Mariah Carey Served Tea Sympathy on Twitter

Mariah Carey asking for hot tea during her NYE performance pic.twitter.com/IHOxdCoIke — mariah carey archive (@mariaharchive) January 1, 2018

“They told me there would be tea!” Mariah Carey said after performing a song on the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve stage Sunday night.

There wasn’t any, though she eventually found some. Meanwhile, Twitter offered no tea but served her some sympathy.

watching Mariah Carey freeze her ass off demanding her tea is the perfect way to end 2017. 😂 — Lisa Ram (@lilyleaf10177) January 1, 2018

mariah carey asking for tea in sub zero weather but roughin it through gives me inspiration to rough it though 2018. #rockineve — peyton (@runuptherackss) January 1, 2018

Compared to last year’s disaster, Mariah Carey did a good job tonight. now someone get her some hot tea! ☕️ #NewYearsEve2017 — Kim Pike (@KimDPike) January 1, 2018

Someone’s losing their job for not having hot tea available for Mariah Carey. — Victoria (@vckykub) January 1, 2018

Mariah Carey singing on… without her hot tea. Guys it’s ridiculous cold out. I can’t hardly talk when it’s that cold let alone sing. So @MariahCarey 🙌🏻 — Eva Pilgrim (@EvaPilgrim) January 1, 2018

Carey was invited back to Rockin’ Eve despite last year’s disastrous performance, when tech glitches threw her off a lip-syncing track she was following. Carey at first vowed not to return to the show, but she agreed to accept an opportunity to perform again.

It turned out to be New York City’s second-coldest New Year’s Eve on record. NBC New York reported that temperatures dropped to 9 degrees but it felt like zero with the wind chill.

Temperatures dropped to 10 degrees as revelers watched the ball drop in Times Square. The city’s coldest celebration on record occurred in 1917, according to FOX5NY, when temperatures dropped to 1 degree at midnight.