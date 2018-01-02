Music

Mariah Carey Served Tea Sympathy on Twitter

“They told me there would be tea!” Mariah Carey said after performing a song on the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve stage Sunday night.

There wasn’t any, though she eventually found some. Meanwhile, Twitter offered no tea but served her some sympathy.

Carey was invited back to Rockin’ Eve despite last year’s disastrous performance, when tech glitches threw her off a lip-syncing track she was following. Carey at first vowed not to return to the show, but she agreed to accept an opportunity to perform again.

It turned out to be New York City’s second-coldest New Year’s Eve on record. NBC New York reported that temperatures dropped to 9 degrees but it felt like zero with the wind chill.

Temperatures dropped to 10 degrees as revelers watched the ball drop in Times Square. The city’s coldest celebration on record occurred in 1917, according to FOX5NY, when temperatures dropped to 1 degree at midnight.

