Mariah Carey Gets Millions for Settlement With Ex-Fiancé

Mariah Carey is even richer today after reaching a settlement with ex-fiancé James Packer.

Sources told The Blast on Wednesday that the former couple reached a deal several months ago. She was hoping to get $50 million from Packer, a media mogul and one of the richest Australians in the world, because she had to move to Los Angeles to be with him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, she got less than a fifth of that. She got to keep the famous engagement ring Packer got her, which was thought to be worth $10 million. But between the cash and the ring, the 47-year-old Carey only made off with $5 to $10 million.

Carey and Packer were engaged for almost a year before breaking it off in October 2016. Packer initially didn’t want to give Carey anything, but she wanted something for moving across the country.

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer also claimed Packer did something to one of her assistants during a Greek vacation. Back in October 2016, sources told TMZ that “something really bad” happened between Packer an assistant. Another TMZ report at that time quoted Carey-linked sources who said Packer became “violent” and was “mentally unstable.”

Despite the bitter split, Carey continued wearing the 35-carat engagement ring. PEOPLE reported that she was seen wearing it last month at a dinner to honor Karl Lagerfeld.

“I was at a low point in my personal life,” Packer told The Australian last month of his relationship with Carey. “She was kind, exciting and fun. Mariah is a woman of substance. But it was a mistake for her and a mistake for me.”

Last week, Carey was forced to cancel three Christmas concerts because of health concerns. She won’t take the stage again until Dec. 2.