Mariah Carey Cancels First Christmas Shows Because of Respiratory Infection

Mariah Carey has just announced that the first “several” shows of her Christmas tour are cancelled. The singer took to social media to explain that she’s contracted an upper respiratory infection in the wake of a full-blown flu last week.

There are no specifics yet as to which shows will be cancelled. Carey was apologetic in her message to fans, but said that she had to stick to “doctor’s orders.” She ended her announcement with, “I’m going to do all that I can so that I can see you soon!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Carey will likely return to the stage as soon as she gets clearance from a medical professional.

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Concert Series was set to begin this Friday in Windsor, Ontario. North American dates run through Dec. 5, including eight days in New York City.

However, if the infection is severe enough, it may be that Carey will pick the tour up on its European leg in Paris starting on Dec. 9.

The 47-year-old singer is known for her powerful voice and prodigious vocal range. Her holiday hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” is one of the staples of her work, so the Christmas season is an important part of the year for her career.

The holiday show has gone on in some form every year since 2014, but this is the first time Carey has attempted to make it an international affair. Hopefully, the music icon will receive some good news, and be on the road without much delay.