Mariah Carey Announces ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Tour to Celebrate 25th Anniversary of Holiday Album

Christmas is coming early, but it’s Mariah Carey, not Santa, who is coming to town. On Monday, the singer announced that she will embark on an “All I Want for Christmas Is You”-themed tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her beloved Christmas album, Merry Christmas, which was released by Columbia Records on October 28, 1994.

News of the tour is already bringing holiday cheer to fans, who sounded off in the comments section of Carey’s announcement.

“QUEEN OF CHRISTMAS,” one person wrote.

“ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU IS COMING FOR #! THIS YEAR,” added a second.

“YEEEEEEEEEEEES. I’ll be there,” commented a third.

“AHHHH SO EXCITED!!!! This Christmas Season is gonna be so FESTIVE!!” added another.

“Add more dates please. It’s the 25th anniversary, you’ve gotta go big for this,” another fan stated their Christmas wish.

Set to kick off around Thanksgiving with a special Christmas-edition of her Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum, according to Rolling Stone, pre-sale tickets for members of Carey’s fan club go on sale today, Tuesday, Oct. 1, before going on sale to the remainder of the public on Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. ET.

A portion of the sales will go toward Toys for Tots, which provides gifts for less fortunate children during the holiday season. Good Morning America also reports that “unwrapped toys will also be collected at each event to be donated to the charity.”

You can find a full list of U.S. holiday tour dates below:

• Nov. 22 – Las Vegas, NV, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

• Nov. 23 – Las Vegas, NV, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

• Nov. 27 – Las Vegas, NV, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

• Nov. 29 – Las Vegas, NV, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

• Nov. 30 – Las Vegas, NV, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

• Dec. 7 – Atlantic City, NJ, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

• Dec. 9 – Washington, DC, The Theater MGM National Harbor

• Dec. 12 – Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

• Dec. 13 – Boston, MA, Boch Center Wang Theatre

• Dec. 15 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

The tour announcement comes after Carey announced just last week that her landmark holiday LP Merry Christmas would be re-released for its 25th anniversary. The re-released album is set to include a previously unreleased concert she hosted at New York cathedral St. John the Divine as well as a remixes of several of the Merry Christmas tracks. The two-disc set will be available on Friday, Nov. 1.