Manowar Guitarist Karl Logan Arrested for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

Karl Logan, a guitarist for the metal band Manowar, was arrested for alleged possession of child pornography in Charlotte, North Carolina in August. The arrest only came to light this week after a reporter investigated the case.

According to an arrest report from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, the 53-year-old musician was arrested on Aug. 9 on six felony charges of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor linked to allegedly possessing child pornography.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told The Blast an arrest warrant was issued in August and he was booked into a local jail. His bail was set at $35,000 and he was released on bond.

More details on the case have not been reported.

According to North Carolina law, “A person commits the offense of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor if, knowing the character or content of the material, he… records, photographs, films, develops, or duplicates material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaged in sexual activity; or… distributes, transports, exhibits, receives, sells, purchases, exchanges, or solicits material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaged in sexual activity.”

Manowar is about to start its final tour and is scheduled to perform in Israel in February, reports Billboard. The group’s management issued a statement on Twitter, insisting their tour and new album will not be affected.

“Regarding Karl Logan. With regard to Karl Logan’s arrest and the charges against him: Due to the fact that Karl and his attorneys are dealing with these issues, he will not perform with MANOWAR. The new album and upcoming tour will not be affected – Magic Circle Entertainment,” the statement read.

The band’s fans complained about the statement on Twitter, criticizing it for not being a strong repudiation of the charges Logan faces. The statement also failed to say if Logan was leaving the band permanently.

“You could also say that all the members repudiate these charges and this is unacceptable but it would be too much, ay?” one fan wrote.

“I think you guys need to make a stronger statement condemning pedophilia whether or not he is found guilty. Take a stand. Some things are more important than a tour or album,” another wrote.

“This tweet says that Karl Logan isn’t going to play because he and his lawyers are handling an ‘issue,’ not because he is a freaking pedo and MANOWAR despises it. Besides, it isn’t clear if it’s a hiatus or a permanent decision. Answer us,” another fan demanded.

Manowar claims to be the loudest metal band in the world, and have been performing since 1980. Logan joined the band in 1994 to replace David Shankle. The group’s other members are Joe DeMaio, Eric Adams and Marcus Castellani.

Photo credit: Engelke/ullstein bild via Getty Images