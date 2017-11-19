Gene Simmons and Other Rock Greats Pay Tribute to Malcolm Young

Tributes to late AC/DC rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young keep pouring in.

Gene Simmons and Duff McKagan are just some of the latest rockers to chime in on Young’s passing, which came after a battle with dementia.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Simmons remembered back to when KISS first took the “kind-hearted” guitarist and AC/DC on their first U.S. tour.

“Malcolm was a good man,” Simmons wrote. “Always a kind hearted soul. Finally recall when we took out AC/DC on their first American tour. It will be sadly missed.”

McKagan, a member of Guns N’ Roses, shared his own kind remarks about the late Australian native and his loved ones.

“Sincerest condolences going out to the Young family today,” McKagan wrote. “Malcolm Young sadly passing too soon.”

Other rockstars that have spoken out about Young’s passing include Zak Wylde, Bryan Adams and Tony Iommi. Artists including Eddie Van Halen and Ozzy Osbourne have previously discussed Young’s passing.

See some of the tributes below.

Malcolm was a good man. Always a kind hearted soul. finally recall when we took out AC/DC on their first American tour. It will be sadly missed. RIP. https://t.co/InQcTt6LDf — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) November 18, 2017

Sincerest condolences going out to the Young family today. Malcolm Young sadly passing too soon. Love ya Angus! pic.twitter.com/a3naL0CvdA — Duff McKagan (@DuffMcKagan) November 18, 2017

GOD BLESS MALCOLM YOUNG – 1953 – 2O17 tBLSt SDMF pic.twitter.com/kZxtl4uG6L — Zakk Wylde (@ZakkWyldeBLS) November 18, 2017

RIP Malcolm Young. Your guitar playing was a huge inspiration. Thanks for that #malcolmyoung #ACDC — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) November 18, 2017