Major Rock Music Festival Canceled After Disastrous Weather and Conditions

A major rock music festival was recently canceled, after disastrous weather and conditions. The Blue Ridge Rock Festival kicked off at the Virginia International Raceway on Sept. 7 and was originally set to run through the 10th with acts like Slipknot, Danzig, Megadeth, and Limp Bizkit. However, on Saturday, Sept. 9 the festival was canceled due to weather concerns, per local FOX News affiliate WFXR.

"With heavy hearts, due to this weekend's continued severe weather, we must announce the cancellation of the final days of Blue Ridge Rock Festival. Your safety and well-being are our foremost concerns," Blue Ridge Rock Fest organizers wrote in a statement issued on Saturday. "We understand the disappointment this brings, and we share immensely in your sadness. Please know that this decision was made with the utmost consideration for everyone involved and our focus now is on supporting those of you still on-site. We are working diligently to provide refund details and will share that information early this week when business re-opens. In the meantime, we encourage you to stay safe and take care of each other. This has been an agonizing turn of events for what was to be such a special weekend. There will be more much that we unveil over the next few days. Rest assured, we will take care of you despite these difficult circumstances. Thank you for everything."

While the festival organizers have firmly stated that weather conditions were the main reason for the cancellation, some news outlets have reported that concert-goers have shared pictures and videos — along with personal stories — indicating that adverse weather was only a small part of the cause. Speaking to WFXR, one attendee, Bray Vella, shared that she witnessed shuttle delays and other disorganization. "The first warning sign should have been, as we were walking through the main entrance, the huge pile of trash," Vella recalled. "The trash cans were already overflowing on the very first day halfway through the day."

Vella went on to say that she believes the festival organizers should take responsibility for the poor planning. that resulted in unsafe conditions for fans. "All they have to do is acknowledge that they see us you know, that they know what we went through and that it is unacceptable," she said. Vella also stated that she would like to hear from some of the bands, whom she hopes will not work with the Blue Ridge Rock Fest organizers in the future.

In response to many accusations about the festival conditions — as well as claims that the weather cancellation was a cover for other issues — Blue Ridge Rock Fest organizers issued a new statement. "Blue Ridge family – thank you for your patience during these heartbreaking circumstances," they wrote. "There is an overabundance of misinformation circulating that we will fully address in due time. We see you, and are working as quickly as possible on our end to take care of you."

The statement continued, "This past weekend's weather cancellation was a collective one, made by the event's emergency management team composed of state and county officials, as well as representatives from the venue. We are currently in extensive discussions with our ticketing company and partners." The statement concluded, "We ask for a bit more of your patience as we work to provide you with resolution."