Major Girl Group Reportedly Reuniting — But Without One of Its Star Members

Another major group is reportedly planning a reunion, but without one star member.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fifth Harmony is in talks to reunite.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sources tell the outlet that the reunion will include everyone minus Camila Cabello, who left the group towards the end of 2016 to focus on her solo music. The group, also consisting of Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui, formed in 2012 on The X Factor. After auditioning solo, they were put together as a group, coming in third place. Fifth Harmony released two albums as a group of five in 2015 and 2016 after signing with Syco Records and Epic Records, and released their self-titled album in 2017 after Cabello’s departure, which wound up being their final record. They disbanded in 2018.

TORONTO, ON – JUNE 19: (L-R) Ally Brooke, Camila Cabello, Normani Hamilton, Lauren Jauregui and Dinah-Jane Hansen of Fifth Harmony perform at the 2016 iHeartRADIO MuchMusic Video Awards at MuchMusic HQ on June 19, 2016 in Toronto, Canada.

Seven years later, it seems like 5H is planning a comeback, sans Cabello. Insiders reveal that the quartet is working on a documentary that would center on their return and would include footage from a tour that has yet to be announced. Coincidentally, the rumors come just days after Brooke, Jane, and Jauregui reunited at an LA Sparks basketball game, proving that they are still very much in touch with one another.

Last year, Brooke opened up about the pressures she endured while in Fifth Harmony during an episode of Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets, telling Teen Wolf star and fellow housemate Tyler Posey, “I think it’s hard not to feel like I have to be ‘on.’ It was terrible, some of the worst things people can do and what they’re capable of. And it’s all for greed.”

(Photo by Jason Koerner/WireImage)

“I felt in Fifth Harmony I had to be ‘on’ constantly,” she continued. “I had to mask my emotions, and it was just so much pressure sometimes it was just unbearable. And that kind of carries on to today in ways for me.”

The reunion has not been officially confirmed, so it’s just rumors for now. But there have been a decent amount of group comebacks in recent years, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Fifth Harmony is next. At the very least, the girls are still in touch and hanging out, even if it is just some of them, so even if it’s not a full-blown reunion, it’s better than nothing.