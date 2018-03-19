Fifth Harmony Announces Split on Twitter

Fifth Harmony is calling it quits.

The band shared a message on social media Monday to announce their decision to go on hiatus six years after being formed on reality TV show The X Factor in 2012.

“Reflecting on the past six years since we started on X-Factor, we’ve realized just how far we’ve come and we appreciate everything so much, more now than ever. We’ve really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can’t begin to express our gratitude to y’all for coming along with us on this wild ride!” the band began in a statement on social media.

“After six years going hard, non stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors,” they continued. “We are all very excited and grateful to be able to take this time to learn and grow creatively and really find out footing as individuals. In doing this we are allowing ourselves to gain new experiences, strengths and perspectives that we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family.”

The group thanked their “Harmonizers” for their support and promised to honor tour performances which were previously scheduled.

“We do have some upcoming shows through the end of the year which will still happen as planned, and we can’t wait!” they wrote.

Fans took the news of the indefinite hiatus rather harsh, writing emotional messages to the band on Twitter.

Others looked at the bright side, noting that a group hiatus means the women will release new solo projects, meaning more music for fans.

The all-female group, made up by Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Ally Brooke, dominated the pop scene with hits including “Work From Home” and “Worth It.”

Fifth Harmony’s hiatus comes more than a year after Camila Cabello quit the group for her own solo career. In January, the “Havana” singer told The Edit that the band brought out a “healthy competition.”

After her exit, the band went on to release their self-titled third studio album in August 2017.

But during their stint of performances in connection with the recent album, each member of the band was also working to show off their talent as solo artists. Those efforts include Dinah Jane’s single with RedOne, Daddy Yankee and French Montana, “Boom Boom”; Jauregui’s collabs with Marian Hill on “Back to Me” and with Steve Aoki on “All Night”; Brooke’s single with Topic, “Perfect”; and Kordei’s “Love Lies” with Khalid.